LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after his car struck a freeway retaining wall and burst into flames on a Los Angeles freeway.
Witnesses say the flames were so intense they couldn’t help rescue the victim, who was trapped in the burning car early Monday on State Route 101 in Hollywood. The man has not been identified.
California Highway Patrol officials tell KABC-TV that investigators are looking into the possibility that the driver was involved in a prior hit-and-run crash before fleeing.
Three northbound lanes were closed as crews cleared the scene.
