ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in a house fire in Atlanta.
News outlets report firefighters discovered the body of a man in his 50s in an upstairs bedroom early Monday morning. Atlanta Fire Sgt. Stafford Cortez said firefighters believe the fire started where the man was located.
He was the only person inside the house at the time. His name has not been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
