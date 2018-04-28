BOSTON (AP) — A man has been fatally injured in a Boston shooting.
The Boston Police Department responded to a call for a person shot on Hartford Street in Dorchester shortly around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack and is encouraging the public to come forward with any information.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
No suspects have been arrested. This is Boston’s 16th murder in 2018.