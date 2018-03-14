PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland, Maine, say a man who died in a crash involving a city-owned snow hauler has been identified.

Police say the crash killed 58-year-old Robert Belanger, of Portland, at 3:46 a.m. on March 10. The crash is still under investigation.

Police say Belanger was walking on a major street in the city when he was hit by a dump truck driven by 49-year-old Donald Penney of South Portland. They are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to call 207-874-8532.