Share story

By
The Associated Press

WEST BRANDYWINE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a garbage truck near Philadelphia.

The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that 25-year-old Christopher Estes of Honey Brook was trapped in a sedan after the collision just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in East Brandywine Township.

Police said he was freed and then taken to Brandywine Hospital, where he died. The waste truck driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews also responded to a separate crash Friday night in which a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. Firefighters and bystanders helped remove the woman, who was later pronounced dead at Brandywine Hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation but released later that night.

___

Information from: Daily Local News, http://www.dailylocal.com

The Associated Press