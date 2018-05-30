Share story

By
The Associated Press

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A man killed in a shootout with Bureau of Land Management officers in western Colorado killed two people and wounded five others at a bar in Colorado Springs 25 years ago.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that 67-year-old Eugene Herbert Baylis died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Gazette reports that he was acquitted in the 1993 shootings after his attorneys argued he fired in self-defense after a motorcycle gang member shot him in the face earlier with a pellet gun.

Authorities say two BLM rangers were checking on a van parked on BLM property near Grand Junction Sunday when Baylis fired at officers, hitting one in his protective vest. The other officer returned fire, killing Baylis.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Daily Sentinel reports the BLM hasn’t provided an update on the wounded officer.

The Associated Press