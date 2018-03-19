CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A 49-year-old man was shot and killed in Casper over the weekend and police say the shooter has not been arrested.
Sgt. Mike Ogden tells KTWO-AM that Sunday afternoon’s shooting remains under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released.
Ogden says several people were involved in the incident, but he would not confirm whether a fight occurred before the shooting. He says officials know who the shooter is, but he is not in custody.
Police are working with the Natrona County attorney’s office regarding any potential criminal charges.
___
Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/