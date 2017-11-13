DENVER (AP) — Authorities have identified the 53-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Denver police officer during a home invasion at the officer’s house.

The Denver Post reports that Kerry Dean Hughes died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Friday.

The officer told Littleton police he had been sleeping in the basement when he heard someone break into his house. The officer said he shot Hughes from the base of the stairs.

The cause of the shooting has been classified as a homicide.

Lakewood police spokesman Sgt. Rob Eich says the investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com