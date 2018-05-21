GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was killed in a boating accident on the Smith River in northern Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that a boat with two men aboard rounded a corner on the swollen river, struck a rock and capsized Monday afternoon. Cascade County sheriff’s officials say one man made it to shore, but the other one could not make it out of the water.

Investigators have not publicly identified anyone who was involved.

No other information was released.

