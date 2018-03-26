TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a boat crash on Lake Tuscaloosa took a man’s life.
Police tell news outlets that it appears that 63-year-old Danny James Pate was participating in the Bass Waterworks Bass Tournament when the crash occurred Saturday morning.
Lt. Teena Richardson of the Tuscaloosa police said in a statement that Pate was traveling south on Lake Tuscaloosa when his boat struck a rocky bank, became airborne, hit the underside of the Tierce Patton Bridge and came to rest near the bank.
Police say Pate was pronounced dead at the scene.
State officials were notified of some damage to the bridge, which remains open.