Police said the woman stabbed John Ludwick in self-defense after he tried to abduct her outside her home.

Last year, John Ludwick claimed in a documentary that he helped dispose of the remains of Natalee Ann Holloway, an American whose 2005 disappearance in the Caribbean had become the subject of a made-for-TV movie and breathless headlines in the United States and abroad.

Ludwick said in an Oxygen Network documentary series that he and Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in Holloway’s disappearance, had crushed the young woman’s bones until they were no longer recognizable as human remains. To get rid of her hair fibers, they burned her skull, dousing it in gasoline “in a fire pit in a cave,” he claimed.

Ludwick was never charged, and the remains did not belong to Holloway: A forensic analysis showed that a bone sample recovered in Aruba could not have been Holloway’s remains, Oxygen reported in October, and Ludwick’s tenuous connection to the high-profile case seemed to have vanished.

His name didn’t surface in media reports again until this week.

Authorities in Florida said Ludwick tried to kidnap a young woman from her driveway — and was killed in the process.

Police in North Port, Florida, about 80 miles south of Tampa, said the woman stabbed Ludwick in self-defense after he tried to abduct her outside her home Wednesday morning.

Ludwick, 32, of Port Charlotte, ran away from the home but was found with stab wounds nearby, police said. He died at a hospital.

Investigators did not say why Ludwick tried to kidnap the woman but said the two knew each other. She has not been charged in the fatal stabbing; police said the investigation “is ongoing.”

Holloway, 18, was a high-school senior from Alabama when she vanished in May 2005, during a class trip to Aruba, a small Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela.

Van der Sloot, a teenager at the time, was seen with Holloway the night she vanished, and was subsequently arrested twice on suspicion that he was responsible. But he was released on both occasions because of a lack of evidence and was never charged in connection to Holloway’s death.

Van der Sloot is now in prison, serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a 21-year-old Peruvian business student who was found dead in Lima.

Holloway’s disappearance remains unsolved.