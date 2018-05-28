NEW YORK (AP) — An apartment fire on Manhattan’s Upper West Side has killed a man found in a burning bedroom.
Firefighters were called around 4:30 p.m. Monday to a six-story building on West 105th Street near Columbus Avenue.
Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Carlsen says the fire was in a fifth-floor apartment. He says the man was found in a back bedroom.
Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name.
Two firefighters were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. A civilian also was injured but declined medical attention.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the Fire Department deputy chief’s last name is Carlsen, not Carlson.