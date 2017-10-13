COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials say an accidental shooting has killed a South Carolina man.

Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher told The State newspaper the victim was identified as 30-year-old William Player Holland.

Cayce Public Safety department Capt. Jim Crosland says the incident happened Monday evening at a home Holland was visiting. Crosland says investigators don’t suspect foul play, and that several witnesses at the home are being interviewed and cooperating.

Fisher declined to release further details about the autopsy until the investigation is finished.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com