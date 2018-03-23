STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old man was killed in an accident at a home building site in northwest Colorado.

Steamboat Today reports Eric Becker was struck by a piece of steel at the construction site in Steamboat Springs on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg says that one of Becker’s co-workers tried to revive him.

Details about the accident have not been released.

The coroner says Becker, a real estate investor and builder, had lived in Steamboat for the past four decades.

