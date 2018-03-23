STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old man was killed in an accident at a home building site in northwest Colorado.
Steamboat Today reports Eric Becker was struck by a piece of steel at the construction site in Steamboat Springs on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg says that one of Becker’s co-workers tried to revive him.
Details about the accident have not been released.
The coroner says Becker, a real estate investor and builder, had lived in Steamboat for the past four decades.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
___
Information from: Steamboat Pilot & Today, http://steamboatpilot.com/