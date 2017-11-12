DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man was struck and killed after walking into traffic on a Florida interstate highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 57-year-old man was on the median of Interstate 4 in Volusia County on Saturday night when he stepped onto the highway’s westbound lanes.

The man was hit by a car driven by 42-year-old Ann Marie Lucas of St. Augustine. Lucas was taken to a local hospital but troopers say she did not suffer any injuries.

The dead man’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The crash remains under investigation.