WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say the man fatally shot by officers in West Fargo was suspected of having stolen handguns.
Authorities say West Fargo officers began pursuing 32-year-old Justin Lee Dietrich Monday night after he refused to pull over. Police say Dietrich rammed a squad car during the pursuit and eventually pulled into a driveway.
Officers surrounded the vehicle and tried to talk Dietrich out of the vehicle. Tactical officers were called to the scene. Authorities say about two hours later Dietrich got out of the vehicle, refused to follow commands, posed “an imminent deadly threat” to officers and was shot.
Dietrich was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two Fargo SWAT officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting.