KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say a man killed by an officer in an exchange of gunfire during a domestic dispute was interviewed for a law enforcement job by the department’s chief days earlier.

The Dayton Daily News reports a Kettering police spokesman said Tuesday that 24-year-old Mitchell Simmons met last week with the chief and department captains.

A Kettering officer responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute forced his way inside an apartment and killed Simmons Saturday night. Police spokesman Lt. Michael Gabrielson said police are investigating who opened fire first.

The officer wasn’t injured. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says Simmons was shot multiple times.

It was the second fatal police shooting in Kettering in the last year.

