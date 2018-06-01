BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed by a freight train in northeastern Montana.
The Billings Gazette reports a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train that had been stopped on the tracks in Wolf Point on Wednesday apparently struck or ran over 40-year-old Curtis Birdhat when it started moving again. Company spokesman Ross Lane says the man might have been crawling around under the train when it was parked.
Birdhat died at the scene.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com