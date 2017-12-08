BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Family members say the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Montana was a former basketball and football coach at Butte High School.

The Montana Standard reports 76-year-old Dan Lean died from his injuries at a hospital in Missoula on Wednesday after he was hit earlier that morning in Butte.

Police say Lean routinely walked in the mornings, and he was on his usual route when he was struck. Police say he was walking in the parking lane and was wearing reflective clothing.

Police say they believe a newer model passenger car is what struck Lean.

The investigation is being handled by the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency along with the Montana Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigations.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com