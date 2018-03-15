PERRY, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man is in custody after a man’s body was found at Perry Lake.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a 22-year-old man has been arrested. It isn’t immediately clear if he has been formally charged.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 22-year-old Taylor Sawyer died sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. His body was found after a caller reported witnessing a homicide.
Herrig says Sawyer’s body was found on a trail with apparent gunshot wounds. The case remains under investigation.
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com