NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously wounded.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a report about a man being shot. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found another man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a serious, but non-life threatening injury.

Police said they believe the two shootings are related. The identities of the men were not immediately released.