NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A street shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left one man dead and another wounded.

Essex County prosecutors say the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Fabyan Place and Voorhees Street in Newark. But a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Thirty-year-old Robert Morgan, of East Orange, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting occurred. The wounded victim, identified only as a 22-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition.

Further details about the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, have not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made.