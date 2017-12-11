NORTHPORT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree.

Alabama State Troopers said 31-year-old Joseph Alan Bowen of Fayette was killed in Tuscaloosa County.

Al.com reports the crash happened at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on a road a few miles north of Northport. Senior Trooper Reginal King said Bowen was a driving a 2008 Hummer that left the road and smashed into a tree. Bowen was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.