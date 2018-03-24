ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Paul man was killed and a woman was wounded in an early morning shooting at an Inver Grove Heights movie theater parking lot.
The Pioneer Press reports officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out on a party bus, where people were celebrating a birthday. The dispute spilled out into a parking lot, where many of the revelers had parked their cars.
Police say the fight escalated into a shooting and multiple shots were fired, killing 19-year-old Billy Ray Robles and injuring a woman with a gunshot to the leg.
Police Chief Paul Schnell says another man was “seriously assaulted.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
No suspects had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon.
___
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com