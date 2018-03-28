VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Police say a man was killed after jumping from a moving vehicle following an argument with the driver in New Jersey.
The Vineland police department says 27-year-old Joseph Gonzalez was sitting behind the driver’s seat in the sport utility vehicle as it headed west on East Landis Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said there was a verbal dispute between Gonzalez and the woman who was driving, and Landis jumped out of the moving vehicle on the driver’s side and was struck by the vehicle as a result.
He was flown to Cooper Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. The crash is under investigation.
