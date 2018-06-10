LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has died after his vehicle rolled over several times in a crash and landed on top of him.
Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday in Lorain when 22-year-old James Updegrove Jr. lost control of his car and drove off the side of the road.
Authorities say the car went airborne and rolled over, causing Updegrove to be ejected from the vehicle. The car landed on top of Updegrove, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe Updegrove was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.