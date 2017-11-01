DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man is dead after being caught in a piece of machinery at a plant in north Georgia+.
Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 51-year-old Jesus Pimentel was caught between a moving part of a machine and a stationary steel I-beam Monday. Pimentel, an employee of Shaw Industries in Dalton, died on the scene.
Bates says the man apparently was trying to get something out of the machine. He says another worker threw him a piece of rope, and that he was caught in the machine when he bent over to get the rope.
Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier told the Daily Citizen the death was accidental and authorities are not investigating.
Shaw Industries is a flooring products manufacturer and a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.