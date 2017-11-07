SPENCER, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has identified the central Indiana man fatally shot by police after holding his wife hostage during a standoff lasting more than 30 hours.

The Owen County coroner said Tuesday that 31-year-old Mason Johnson II of Spencer died from a single gunshot to his head.

Authorities say Johnson was shot by a tactical team member outside the house near Spencer after being spotted through a doorway about 7 a.m. Saturday.

The standoff started about 11:20 p.m. Thursday when deputies responding to a domestic complaint at the home about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis were met with gunfire. Authorities say Johnson initially held two women and two children hostage, but one of the women escaped, and both of the children, ages 9 and 2, were released by Friday afternoon.