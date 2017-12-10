LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two people have been injured after a two-alarm apartment fire near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
Clark County firefighters responded to a second-story apartment fire at the Maryland Hacienda Apartments about 2 a.m. Sunday.
Multiple 911 callers reported people were possibly trapped on the second floor. A second alarm was called for additional resources.
One man reportedly jumped from the second-floor window and a child was safely dropped down to the person below.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: Why haven't the Seahawks placed Kam Chancellor on injured reserve yet?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
Fire crews say the man who reportedly jumped from a second floor window was injured and transported to a hospital.
Another resident of the home was taken to a hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.