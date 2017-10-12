PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been jailed in the 2014 killing of his girlfriend whose remains were found in June at a construction site.

Forty-three-year-old Jermele Hudson was arrested Wednesday on murder and abuse of a corpse charges in the death of 40-year-old Pamela Lewis.

Her family reported her missing in August 2014 and investigators determined she had been involved in a physical fight with Hudson shortly before she was last seen.

Contractors digging at a construction site in June found what they thought were animal bones, before they also found a human jawbone wrapped in pink cloth, a hip bone, rib bones and pelvic bone days later.

Online court records show Hudson has applied for a public defender, though one has yet to be assigned.