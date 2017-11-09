NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in a New Orleans suburb say a 24-year-old man released from prison under new criminal justice legislation was arrested five days later in connection with an armed robbery.

A Kenner Police Department statement says Tyrone “Smokey” White of Kenner, was freed Nov. 2. He was arrested following a robbery Tuesday at a residence where two men were doing roofing work.

Interviews with people in the neighborhood led investigators to White. Authorities arrested him Thursday and recovered a handgun at his home.

White was jailed on charges of robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Louisiana granted early release to about 1,900 inmates convicted of nonviolent offenses under the new criminal justice package. Police said White’s lengthy arrest record included multiple burglary convictions.

It was unclear whether he has an attorney.