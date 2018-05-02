PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A man shot by Pendleton police last fall has been indicted on charges stemming from the robbery call that preceded the gunfire.
The East Oregonian newspaper reports that Matthew Hoisington of Mission has been indicted on charges of robbery, theft and interfering with an officer.
Court records show a grand jury indicted Hoisington on Thursday. Umatilla Tribal Police arrested him Monday and booked him into a county jail.
Authorities say Hoisington stole two Crossman 1911 replica-style BB pistols from Walmart on Nov. 29, plus a container of BBs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
He’s also accused of threatening force against two Pendleton officers, one of whom shot Hoisington a couple of times.
Baker County District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff determined the shooting was justified. He reviewed the case because the officer’s wife works for the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
___
Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com