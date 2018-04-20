Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was freed from prison in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing has sued New York City for wrongful imprisonment.

Johnny Hincapie filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Thursday saying that police used unconstitutional tactics to declare the high-profiled case closed.

The Colombian-born Hincapie was among a group of young men accused of fatally stabbing Utah tourist Brian Watkins in a subway station in 1990.

Hincapie was convicted in the stabbing but his conviction was overturned in 2015.

In the lawsuit, Hincapie’s lawyer, Gabriel Harvis, said Hincapie “suffered severe emotional and mental anguish and pain as a result of being punished for crimes he did not commit.”

The city law department did not respond to a request for comment.

