NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was freed from prison in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing has sued New York City for wrongful imprisonment.
Johnny Hincapie filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Thursday saying that police used unconstitutional tactics to declare the high-profiled case closed.
The Colombian-born Hincapie was among a group of young men accused of fatally stabbing Utah tourist Brian Watkins in a subway station in 1990.
Hincapie was convicted in the stabbing but his conviction was overturned in 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
In the lawsuit, Hincapie’s lawyer, Gabriel Harvis, said Hincapie “suffered severe emotional and mental anguish and pain as a result of being punished for crimes he did not commit.”
The city law department did not respond to a request for comment.