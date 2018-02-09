LEWES, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man is wanted in connection with the theft of shrimp.

State police said in a news release that the suspect entered a walk-in freezer in the rear of JD Shuckers restaurant on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the restaurant Thursday and made contact with the manager. Police say the manager said she reviewed the video surveillance cameras after becoming aware that shrimp was missing.

Police say she reviewed video surveillance cameras and came across the suspect walking in the freezer and then walking out of the freezer carrying a bag of shrimp.