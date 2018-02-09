LEWES, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man is wanted in connection with the theft of shrimp.
State police said in a news release that the suspect entered a walk-in freezer in the rear of JD Shuckers restaurant on Wednesday.
Troopers responded to the restaurant Thursday and made contact with the manager. Police say the manager said she reviewed the video surveillance cameras after becoming aware that shrimp was missing.
Police say she reviewed video surveillance cameras and came across the suspect walking in the freezer and then walking out of the freezer carrying a bag of shrimp.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class