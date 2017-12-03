PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found fatally shot in west Phoenix.
Phoenix police say the shooting was reported about 7:45 p.m. Saturday near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
They say the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Salim Richards.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle was heard speeding away from the scene after shots were fired.
They say their investigation of the homicide case continues and they are searching for possible suspects.