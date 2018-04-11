NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man was fatally shot in New Haven on Wednesday during gunfire on Chapel Street.

The New Haven Register reports emergency personnel responded to a shooting shortly after noon to find 35-year-old Eric Lewis shot in the chest.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and died two hours later.

Neighbors described hearing gunshots and running indoors, then seeing Lewis on the ground unable to breathe.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects during their investigation of the shooting.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com