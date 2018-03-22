CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is the second person to die from injuries at a flooring manufacturer’s facility in the last seven months.

Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge tells The Daily Citizen that 59-year-old Roy Glenn Bass was struck by a large roller at the Mohawk Industries facility on Tuesday morning and subsequently died at a hospital.

The company said in a statement that the cause of the accident is currently unknown. Bass joined Mohawk in 2012, working as an electrician in Dalton before transferring to the Chatsworth location in 2015.

His death follows that of 42-year-old Vickie Dyer, who died after an industrial accident at the same location.

Etheridge says police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

