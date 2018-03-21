FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man involved in a large methamphetamine ring in North Dakota and Minnesota that was tied to a killing has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan Franklin was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to distribute the drug.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Franklin was among 13 people indicted in the conspiracy to bring meth from the Twin Cities to the Red River Valley.

Thirty-two-year-old Krystal Feist of Grand Forks, North Dakota, is serving 30 years for fatally shooting 24-year-old Austin Forsman in March 2016 as part of the conspiracy. Forsman was killed while sitting in a vehicle at a Grand Forks truck stop.

Thirty-five-year-old Modesto Torrez, of Angus, Minnesota, was sentenced in December to two life prison terms for ordering the killing and leading the drug ring.