WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Worcester man is being investigated on child pornography charges.
MassLive.com reports a homemade, child-like love doll and several pairs of children’s underwear were found inside the home of James M. Stoddard.
He will appear in U.S. District Court in Worcester on Monday to face a federal child pornography possession charge.
The probe into Stoddard began in February when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Google about child pornography being uploaded in Worcester.
Massachusetts State Police found 46 images of child pornography on computers seized during a search. Stoddard is listed as a Level 1 registered sex offender after being conflicted for possessing sexually explicit material of a minor in Maine. An attorney for Stoddard could not be immediately identified.
___
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/