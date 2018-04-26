HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man severely injured when a hand truck loaded with 400 pounds of cheese he was delivering to a Domino’s pizza shop slammed into his leg has settled his worker’s compensation claim for $180,000.
A lawyer for 55-year-old Mohammed Hassan tells the Connecticut Law Tribune the claim was settled earlier this month.
Attorney Brooke Goff said the Meriden man injured his left ankle, left knee and back in June 2016 while delivering cheese to the East Granby Domino’s. His hand truck was wet with rain and slipped, smashing into him. Goff says Hassan “is lucky his injuries are not a lot worse.”
Hassan, who worked for Domino’s National Commissary, sought $325,000 and was offered $100,000 at first.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
A lawyer for Domino’s didn’t respond to a voicemail requesting comment.