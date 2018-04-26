HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man severely injured when a hand truck loaded with 400 pounds of cheese he was delivering to a Domino’s pizza shop slammed into his leg has settled his worker’s compensation claim for $180,000.

A lawyer for 55-year-old Mohammed Hassan tells the Connecticut Law Tribune the claim was settled earlier this month.

Attorney Brooke Goff said the Meriden man injured his left ankle, left knee and back in June 2016 while delivering cheese to the East Granby Domino’s. His hand truck was wet with rain and slipped, smashing into him. Goff says Hassan “is lucky his injuries are not a lot worse.”

Hassan, who worked for Domino’s National Commissary, sought $325,000 and was offered $100,000 at first.

A lawyer for Domino’s didn’t respond to a voicemail requesting comment.