WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Firefighters in Delaware say a man was injured when an elevator he was riding in dropped.
News outlets report firefighters were dispatched to a downtown Wilmington office building Monday morning for a report of an elevator falling an unknown number of floors.
Firefighters determined one passenger was in the elevator and that it fell about 6 to 8 feet. Crews secured power to the elevator carriage, which was stopped between the first floor and the basement.
The man, who is in his late 50s, was taken to a hospital after being freed from the carriage. Officials say he was reported to be alert but experiencing back pain.
