CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the Saturday evening shooting, which happened on a Forest Service road in Albany County between Laramie and Cheyenne. The officers involved were an Albany County deputy and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. Their names were not released.

Officials have not said what prompted the shooting.

The officers were not hurt but the victim sustained several injuries and was taken to a Colorado hospital for treatment.

Undersheriff Josh DeBree said further details would be released after DCI completes its investigation.