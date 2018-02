PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police arrested a man accused of stabbing someone near the Greyhound bus station in Old Town Chinatown.

Sgt. Chris Burley says the victim was found at 2 a.m. Monday and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police found the suspect, 33-year-old Robert Bencomo, at the west end of the Broadway Bridge. He was booked into the downtown jail on a charge of second-degree assault.