BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say one man has been injured in a shooting in downtown Boston.
Police say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Boston Common.
The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment, and his condition has not been released.
Police are now searching the area for the alleged shooter. No arrests have been made.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW