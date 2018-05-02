Share story

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say one man has been injured in a shooting in downtown Boston.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Boston Common.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment, and his condition has not been released.

Police are now searching the area for the alleged shooter. No arrests have been made.

