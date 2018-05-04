LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man has died nearly nine months after an explosion ripped through the Lincoln home he shared with his wife, who also has died.

Lincoln police say 66-year-old Jim Jasa died in hospice care Wednesday. Officer Angela Sands said Friday that the death certificate says Jasa died of natural causes, but doctors have said he died of his blast injuries.

Jeanne Jasa died Aug. 29, more than two weeks after the Aug. 14 rocked their southeast Lincoln neighborhood.

Investigators say natural gas filled the home and was ignited from inside, but they have not been able to determine whether any crime was involved. Sands says investigators were unable to interview Jim Jasa before he died.