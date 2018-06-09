SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was injured following a police shooting in a town in western Oregon.
The Statesman Journal reports Oregon State Police are investigating after an Aumsville police officer fired multiple shots during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox says the Aumsville officer attempted to pull over a vehicle. The officer later opened fire.
Authorities say the officer was not injured, but the man received minor injuries. Authorities did not identify the man or the officer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
Aumsville is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Portland.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com