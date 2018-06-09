Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was injured following a police shooting in a town in western Oregon.

The Statesman Journal reports Oregon State Police are investigating after an Aumsville police officer fired multiple shots during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox says the Aumsville officer attempted to pull over a vehicle. The officer later opened fire.

Authorities say the officer was not injured, but the man received minor injuries. Authorities did not identify the man or the officer.

Aumsville is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Portland.

