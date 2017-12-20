NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A grand jury has returned indictments charging a man with killing his 70-year-old mother in her room at a hospital intensive care unit.
The Grafton County grand jury on Friday indicted 49-year-old Travis Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, on a first-degree murder. It alleges that he purposely caused the death of Pamela Ferriere by shooting her multiple times at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Sept. 12.
The grand jury also indicted Frink on a charge of second-degree murder, alleging that he caused her death recklessly and manifested an extreme indifference to the value of human life.
Frink had pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance and was held without bail. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from his attorney.
Ferriere, of Groton, was shot four times.