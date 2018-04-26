RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a suburban Dallas police officer and another man has been indicted on capital murder charges.

A Collin County grand jury returned the indictment Thursday against Brandon McCall. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said his staff will seek the death penalty for the fatal Feb. 7 shootings of Richardson police Officer David Sherrard and Rene Gamez II, who had taken McCall in as a guest.

According to a police affidavit, McCall said in telephone calls made after his arrest that he “wanted to go to war with the police.”

Court-appointed defense attorney Edwin King told The Dallas Morning News that the death penalty notice comes as no surprise, especially in light of the fatal shooting this week of a Dallas police officer.