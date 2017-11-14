BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas man has been indicted on a murder charge accusing him of killing his ex-wife on the eve of Hurricane Harvey.

The indictment alleges that Steve McDowell strangled 37-year-old real estate agent Crystal McDowell when she went to his home to pick up their two young children. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said McDowell confessed under questioning and led deputies to the woman’s body in a marshy wooded area more than two weeks after her Aug. 25 disappearance.

The 44-year-old remained in jail Tuesday on $500,000 bond. Jail officials declined to reveal if he has an attorney.